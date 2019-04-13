Sports

Gonzalez’s homer leads Lake County to 6-2 win over Dayton

The Associated Press

Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Marcos Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 6-2 win over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday.

The home run by Gonzalez started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Captains a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Angel Lopez scored on an error and Tyler Freeman hit a two-run double.

The Captains tacked on another run in the ninth when Ruben Cardenas hit an RBI double, driving in Freeman.

Lake County right-hander Shane McCarthy (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Lyon Richardson (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.

