Hummel’s homer leads Biloxi to 5-3 win over Montgomery

The Associated Press

Montgomery, Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Cooper Hummel hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 5-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday.

The home run by Hummel scored Patrick Leonard and was the game's last scoring play.

The Biscuits tied the game 3-3 when Rene Pinto hit a two-run double in the sixth.

Starter Thomas Jankins (2-0) got the win while Jose Disla (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

Biloxi took advantage of some erratic Montgomery pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

