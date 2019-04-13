Sports
Hummel’s homer leads Biloxi to 5-3 win over Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Cooper Hummel hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 5-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday.
The home run by Hummel scored Patrick Leonard and was the game's last scoring play.
The Biscuits tied the game 3-3 when Rene Pinto hit a two-run double in the sixth.
Starter Thomas Jankins (2-0) got the win while Jose Disla (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.
Biloxi took advantage of some erratic Montgomery pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.
