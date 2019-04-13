Carter’s homer leads Monclova to 8-5 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to an 8-5 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Saturday.

The home run by Carter scored Erick Aybar and Francisco Peguero to give the Acereros a 5-4 lead.

Laguna answered in the bottom of the frame when Niuman Romero hit an RBI single, scoring Francisco Ferreiro to tie the game.

The Acereros took the lead for good in the eighth when Alex Mejia hit an RBI single, scoring Ricky Rodriguez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Zach Phillips (1-0) got the win in relief while Edgar Gomez (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Ferreiro tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the Algodoneros. Edgar Munoz doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.