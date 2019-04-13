Sports

Carter’s homer leads Monclova to 8-5 win over Laguna

The Associated Press

Laguna, Mexico

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to an 8-5 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Saturday.

The home run by Carter scored Erick Aybar and Francisco Peguero to give the Acereros a 5-4 lead.

Laguna answered in the bottom of the frame when Niuman Romero hit an RBI single, scoring Francisco Ferreiro to tie the game.

The Acereros took the lead for good in the eighth when Alex Mejia hit an RBI single, scoring Ricky Rodriguez.

Zach Phillips (1-0) got the win in relief while Edgar Gomez (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Ferreiro tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the Algodoneros. Edgar Munoz doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

  Comments  

Read Next

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

Sports

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

The Associated Press

Baseball Capsules.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Craig, Elmore lead the way for Indianapolis

Sports

France’s single leads El Paso to 12-7 win over Reno

Sports

Gonzalez’s homer leads Lake County to 6-2 win over Dayton

Sports

Hummel’s homer leads Biloxi to 5-3 win over Montgomery

Sports

Omaha Beach wins Arkansas Derby; Owendale takes Lexington

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service