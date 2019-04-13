Sports

Craig, Elmore lead the way for Indianapolis

The Associated Press

Indianapolis, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Will Craig homered and singled as the Indianapolis Indians beat the Charlotte Knights 9-7 on Saturday.

Jake Elmore singled three times with two RBIs for Indianapolis.

With the game tied 7-7, the Indians grabbed the lead in the seventh inning when Patrick Kivlehan hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Elmore.

Brandon Maurer (2-0) got the win in relief while Ian Hamilton (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Sports

