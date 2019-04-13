France’s single leads El Paso to 12-7 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Ty France hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 12-7 win over the Reno Aces on Saturday.

The single by France gave the Chihuahuas a 7-6 lead and capped a six-run inning for El Paso. Earlier in the inning, El Paso scored on three more plays, including a two-run home run by Jacob Scavuzzo.

The Chihuahuas later added a run in the seventh and four in the eighth. In the seventh, Michael Gettys hit a solo home run, while Jason Vosler hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Kyle McGrath (1-0) got the win in relief while Joey Krehbiel (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

For the Aces, Yasmany Tomas homered and singled. Abraham Almonte doubled twice, driving home two runs.