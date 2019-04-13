Sports

France’s single leads El Paso to 12-7 win over Reno

The Associated Press

Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Ty France hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 12-7 win over the Reno Aces on Saturday.

The single by France gave the Chihuahuas a 7-6 lead and capped a six-run inning for El Paso. Earlier in the inning, El Paso scored on three more plays, including a two-run home run by Jacob Scavuzzo.

The Chihuahuas later added a run in the seventh and four in the eighth. In the seventh, Michael Gettys hit a solo home run, while Jason Vosler hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Kyle McGrath (1-0) got the win in relief while Joey Krehbiel (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aces, Yasmany Tomas homered and singled. Abraham Almonte doubled twice, driving home two runs.

  Comments  

Read Next

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

Sports

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

The Associated Press

Baseball Capsules.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Craig, Elmore lead the way for Indianapolis

Sports

Carter’s homer leads Monclova to 8-5 win over Laguna

Sports

Gonzalez’s homer leads Lake County to 6-2 win over Dayton

Sports

Hummel’s homer leads Biloxi to 5-3 win over Montgomery

Sports

Omaha Beach wins Arkansas Derby; Owendale takes Lexington

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service