Robson’s home run leads Toledo over Norfolk in 10 innings

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Jacob Robson hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Toledo Mud Hens to a 9-5 win over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday.

The home run capped the five-run inning for the Mud Hens after Dawel Lugo and Brandon Dixon hit RBI singles to give them the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Norfolk scored on a double by Anthony Santander that brought home DJ Stewart. However, the rally ended when Jose Manuel Fernandez struck Zach Vincej out to end the game.

The Mud Hens tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Bobby Wilson hit a two-run home run.

Jose Cisnero (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Luis Ysla (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

In the losing effort, the Tides recorded a season-high five extra base hits. For the Tides, Santander homered and doubled, driving home four runs. Ryan Mountcastle doubled and singled twice.