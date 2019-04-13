Urias’ double leads Memphis to 9-4 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Ramon Urias hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 9-4 win over the Round Rock Express on Saturday.

The double by Urias came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Redbirds a 6-3 lead. Later in the inning, Joe Hudson hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Lane Thomas.

Starter Harold Arauz (1-0) got the win while Brendan McCurry (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.