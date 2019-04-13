Sports

Rusconi’s single leads Salem to 8-7 win over Frederick

The Associated Press

Salem, Virginia

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Jagger Rusconi hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to an 8-7 win over the Frederick Keys in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Rusconi capped a two-run inning and gave the Red Sox an 8-7 lead after Victor Acosta scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

Andrew Politi (1-0) got the win in relief while Matthias Dietz (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

In the losing effort, the Keys recorded a season-high six extra base hits. Zach Jarrett doubled twice and singled for the Keys. Ryan Ripken tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.

The teams split the doubleheader after Frederick won the first game 8-2.

  Comments  

Read Next

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

Sports

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

The Associated Press

Baseball Capsules.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Real Salt Lake snaps 4-game skid, beating Orlando City 2-1

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service