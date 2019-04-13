Sports
Rusconi’s single leads Salem to 8-7 win over Frederick
SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Jagger Rusconi hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to an 8-7 win over the Frederick Keys in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
The single by Rusconi capped a two-run inning and gave the Red Sox an 8-7 lead after Victor Acosta scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.
Andrew Politi (1-0) got the win in relief while Matthias Dietz (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
In the losing effort, the Keys recorded a season-high six extra base hits. Zach Jarrett doubled twice and singled for the Keys. Ryan Ripken tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.
The teams split the doubleheader after Frederick won the first game 8-2.
