SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jose Briceno hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 4-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday.

The home run by Briceno capped a three-run inning and gave the Bees a 4-3 lead after Jose Rojas scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Luis Pena (1-0) got the win in relief while Carlos Navas (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.