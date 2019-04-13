Sports

Vela’s late goal sends unbeaten LAFC past Cincinnati 2-0

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES

Carlos Vela scored his eighth goal of the young season, Tyler Miller earned his third consecutive shutout and Los Angeles FC extended its unbeaten start to seven games with a 2-0 victory over expansion FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Mark-Anthony Kaye headed home a corner from Vela in the 32nd minute, and Vela scored on a remarkable individual effort in injury time as the overall MLS leaders improved to 6-0-1 with few their usual offensive fireworks.

LAFC has shut out three straight opponents for the first time in franchise history, allowing no goals since March 23.

LAFC extended its impressive start in the first meeting between MLS' two newest franchises.

Cincinnati has two wins out of its first seven MLS games.

