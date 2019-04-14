Sports

Castro’s walk leads Lancaster to 7-6 win over Rancho Cucamonga

The Associated Press

Rancho Cucamonga, California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Castro drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 7-6 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday.

The walk by Castro capped a two-run inning and gave the JetHawks a 7-6 lead after Ryan Vilade hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Austin Moore (1-0) got the win in relief while Yeison Cespedes (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, the Quakes recorded a season-high 12 base hits. Brayan Morales singled three times, also stealing a base for the Quakes. Devin Mann homered and singled, driving in three runs.

