Sports
Brewers go for series sweep against Dodgers
Milwaukee Brewers (10-5, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8, second in the NL West)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (2-1, 4.24 ERA) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (0-1, 3.78 ERA)
LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will sweep the series over Los Angeles with a win.
The Dodgers finished 45-37 in home games in 2018. Los Angeles hit 235 total home runs and averaged 8.6 hits per game last season.
The Brewers went 45-37 away from home in 2018. Milwaukee averaged 8.6 hits per game last season, batting .252 as a team.
Comments