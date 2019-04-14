Sports
Marquez expected to start for Colorado at San Francisco
Colorado Rockies (3-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (7-9, third in the NL West)
San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-1, 3.00 ERA) Giants: Derek Holland (1-1, 3.38 ERA)
LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park.
The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2018. San Francisco hit .239 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 30 total triples last year.
The Rockies finished 41-36 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Colorado hit .256 as a team last season and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.
Comments