Marquez expected to start for Colorado at San Francisco

Colorado Rockies (3-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (7-9, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-1, 3.00 ERA) Giants: Derek Holland (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2018. San Francisco hit .239 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 30 total triples last year.

The Rockies finished 41-36 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Colorado hit .256 as a team last season and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.