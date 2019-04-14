Sports

Taillon expected to start for Pittsburgh against Washington

The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-6, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (7-6, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 3.00 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-2, 3.32 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals went 41-40 at home in 2018. Washington hit .254 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 25 total triples last year.

The Pirates went 38-43 away from home in 2018. Pittsburgh pitchers had an ERA of 4.00 last year while striking out 8.2 hitters per game.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sports

Oakland to visit Texas Sunday

The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Means scheduled to start for Baltimore at Boston

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service