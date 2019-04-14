Morton expected to start for Tampa Bay against Toronto

Tampa Bay Rays (11-4, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-10, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (2-0, 2.25 ERA) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (0-2, 2.41 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays finished 30-46 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Toronto averaged 8.2 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 217 total home runs last year.

The Rays went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Tampa Bay hit .258 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 274 total doubles last season.