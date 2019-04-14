Gonzales scheduled to start as Seattle hosts Houston

Houston Astros (10-5, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-4, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (0-2, 3.32 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-0, 3.16 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Seattle averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 256 total doubles last year.

The Astros went 46-30 in division play in 2018. Houston hit .255 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last season.