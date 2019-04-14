Sports

Gonzales scheduled to start as Seattle hosts Houston

The Associated Press

Houston Astros (10-5, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-4, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (0-2, 3.32 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-0, 3.16 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Seattle averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 256 total doubles last year.

The Astros went 46-30 in division play in 2018. Houston hit .255 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last season.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sports

Oakland to visit Texas Sunday

The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Means scheduled to start for Baltimore at Boston

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service