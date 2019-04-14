Sports

Phillies to take on Marlins on the road

The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies (8-5, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (4-11, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 3.00 ERA) Marlins: Jose Urena (0-3, 9.22 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins square off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Marlins Park.

The Marlins went 26-50 in division games in 2018. Miami hit .237 as a team last season while averaging 8.0 hits per game.

The Phillies finished 34-42 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Philadelphia averaged 7.8 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 30 total triples last year.

