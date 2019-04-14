Sports

Cleveland to take on Kansas City on the road

The Associated Press

Cleveland Indians (8-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-10, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Corey Kluber (1-2, 3.86 ERA) Royals: Jakob Junis (1-1, 5.75 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals finished 36-40 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Kansas City pitchers struck out 7.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.95.

The Indians went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Cleveland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.20 last year while striking out 9.5 hitters per game.

