Sports

Zimmermann, Tigers to face Berrios, Twins

The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers (8-6, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-4, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-1, 2.50 ERA) Twins: Jose Berrios (1-1, 2.18 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Target Field.

The Twins went 42-34 in division games in 2018. Minnesota hit .250 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 317 total doubles last season.

The Tigers went 33-43 in division games in 2018. Detroit hit .241 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sports

Oakland to visit Texas Sunday

The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Means scheduled to start for Baltimore at Boston

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service