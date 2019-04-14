Sports

New York to face Atlanta on the road

The Associated Press

New York Mets (9-5, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-6, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.18 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.

The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.07 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sports

Oakland to visit Texas Sunday

The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Means scheduled to start for Baltimore at Boston

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service