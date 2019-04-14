Sports

Perth clinch 1st place in A-League with 2 rounds to go

The Associated Press

SYDNEY

Perth ended a 15-year trophy drought when it beat Newcastle 1-0 Sunday to win the Premier's Plate as the first-placed team after the regular season in Australian football's A-League.

The Glory came into the match five points clear of second-placed Sydney FC and its win clinched top spot with two rounds remaining.

Ivan Franjic's 65th-minute goal sealed Perth's win and gave the club its first piece of silverware since its 2004 championship in the defunct National Soccer League.

The win guarantees Perth home advantage throughout the playoffs and a place in the Asian Champions League.

