Getafe scores on last kick of match to draw at Valladolid

JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain

Jorge Molina converted a penalty on the last kick of the match to snatch a 2-2 draw for 10-man Getafe at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The point salvaged by Getafe kept it one point behind fourth-place Sevilla and in the thick of the fight for the last Champions League spot.

Molina, who went on as a late substitute, scored his 11th goal of the season when he converted the spot kick following a foul by Oscar Plano on Getafe's Hugo Duro in the area.

Mauro Arambarri scored from long range to give Getafe the lead in the 14th, only for Valladolid to go in front from goals by Sergi Guardiola and a penalty converted by Enes Unai.

Getafe played from the 63rd minute with 10 men after Mathias Olivera was sent off for a second booking.

Valladolid was left one point above the drop zone.

