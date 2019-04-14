Sports

Torino’s European push halted by 1-1 draw against Cagliari

The Associated Press

TURIN, Italy

Torino's chances of sneaking into the Champions League were hampered by a 1-1 draw against Cagliari on Sunday, in a match which saw three players sent off.

Simone Zaza was both hero and villain for Torino as he gave it the lead shortly after half time but was then shown a straight red card in the 73rd minute for dissent.

Cagliari immediately made the most of the numerical advantage as Leonardo Pavoletti headed in the equalizer. There were suspicions of offside but the goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR review.

Cagliari defender Luca Pellegrini was sent off following a second booking eight minutes from time. His teammate Nicolo Barella was also dismissed following a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Torino remained seventh, five points behind AC Milan and the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Second-placed Napoli is playing later, and needs to win at bottom-place Chievo Verona to avoid handing Juventus the Serie A title.

