From Frozen Four to NHL playoffs: Cale Makar signs with Avs

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

Massachusetts defenseman Cale Makar (16) looks to shoot on Minnesota-Duluth goalie Hunter Shepard (32) during the first period of the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey championship game Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Massachusetts defenseman Cale Makar (16) looks to shoot on Minnesota-Duluth goalie Hunter Shepard (32) during the first period of the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey championship game Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y.
DENVER

The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Cale Makar to a three-year deal a day after his Massachusetts squad lost in the Frozen Four championship game.

Makar, who's from Calgary, could make his NHL debut Monday in Game 3 of a playoff series against the Flames. The series is tied at a game apiece.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Makar was the fourth overall pick by Colorado in the 2017 draft.

He just wrapped up a sophomore season in which he led the Minutemen to the title game before falling to Minnesota-Duluth. Makar earned the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey's top player.

The 20-year-old Makar finished first among NCAA defensemen with 49 points. He's looking to bring that scoring prowess to the Avalanche blue line.

