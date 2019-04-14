Sports

Snow at Wrigley leads to postponement of Angels-Cubs finale

The Associated Press

A security guard looks to outside from Wrigley Field, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels was postponed due to inclement weather. The makeup date is yet to be determined.
A security guard looks to outside from Wrigley Field, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels was postponed due to inclement weather. The makeup date is yet to be determined. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo
CHICAGO

Snow and rain led to the postponement of Sunday's finale of a three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

A makeup date was not immediately announced.

A steady snow fell throughout the morning and a mix of snow and rain continued throughout the afternoon.

With the postponement, the Cubs decided to keep Tyler Chatwood in the bullpen for now and start Yu Darvish in the opener of three-game series in Miami on Monday night. Chatwood was scheduled to take Jon Lester's turn in the rotation after the left-hander strained his left hamstring.

Right-hander Trevor Cahill will start for the Angels in the opener of a three-game series at Texas on Monday night.

