Brooklyn visits Philadelphia with 1-0 series lead

Brooklyn Nets (42-40, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Philadelphia leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The 76ers are 8-8 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia ranks second in the NBA with 36.9 defensive rebounds per game, led by Joel Embiid averaging 11.1.

The Nets are 19-22 in road games. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jarrett Allen averaging 6.0. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 111-102. Embiid scored 39 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Redick leads the 76ers with 3.2 made 3-pointers and averages 18.1 points while shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. Ben Simmons has averaged 5.7 assists and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

D'Angelo Russell leads the Nets averaging 21.1 points and is adding 3.9 rebounds. Joe Harris has averaged 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.1 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 50.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 49.3 rebounds, 26 assists, six steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: James Ennis III: out (right quad contusion).

Nets Injuries: Allen Crabbe: out (knee).