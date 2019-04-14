Sports

Alexander’s sac fly leads Mississippi to 1-0 win over Mobile

The Associated Press

Pearl, Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- CJ Alexander drove in Cristian Pache with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 1-0 win over the Mobile BayBears in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Pache scored on the play after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on an error.

Josh Graham (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zac Ryan (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Mobile was held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Mississippi staff recorded its first shutout of the year.

  Comments  

Read Next

Steady for so long, Molinari’s wet miscues cost him Masters

Sports

Steady for so long, Molinari’s wet miscues cost him Masters

By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer

Steady for so long, Molinari's wet miscues cost him Masters.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Robertson’s homer leads Delmarva to 6-5 win over Lakewood

Sports

Djokovic eyes French Open final against Nadal as clay begins

Sports

Larnach, Rortvedt lead Fort Myers to 12-7 win over Clearwater

Other Sports

Tiger Woods wins first Masters since 2005, notching 15th major victory

Baseball

Braves option Sean Newcomb to Triple-A

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service