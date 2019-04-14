Alexander’s sac fly leads Mississippi to 1-0 win over Mobile

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- CJ Alexander drove in Cristian Pache with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 1-0 win over the Mobile BayBears in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Pache scored on the play after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on an error.

Josh Graham (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zac Ryan (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Mobile was held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Mississippi staff recorded its first shutout of the year.