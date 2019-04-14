Ruta, Diaz lead the way for Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Ben Ruta doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs as the Trenton Thunder beat the Portland Sea Dogs 10-0 on Sunday. With the victory, the Thunder swept the three-game series.

Francisco Diaz singled twice with four runs for Trenton.

Trenton started the scoring in the first inning when Brandon Wagner scored on a wild pitch and Angel Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly.

Trenton later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Trenton starter Nick Nelson (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Denyi Reyes (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.

Trenton took advantage of some erratic Portland pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

Portland was held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Trenton staff recorded its second shutout of the year.