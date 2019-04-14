Banks, Pena lead Potomac over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Nick Banks hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Malvin Pena struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings as the Potomac Nationals beat the Winston-Salem Dash 8-3 on Sunday.

The grand slam by Banks scored Telmito Agustin, Aldrem Corredor, and Jakson Reetz to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead.

After Potomac added a run in the third on a home run by David Masters, the Dash cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Nick Madrigal hit a two-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jameson Fisher.

The Nationals later added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Masters hit a solo home run, while Agustin and Reetz both drove in a run in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Pena (1-1) allowed three runs and three hits while walking one to get the win.

Cristian Castillo (0-1) went six innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.