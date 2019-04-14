Kerrigan’s double leads Pensacola to 4-3 win over Jacksonville

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Jimmy Kerrigan hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday.

The double by Kerrigan capped a three-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 4-3 lead after Brian Schales hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Jumbo Shrimp took a 3-1 lead when Justin Twine hit an RBI single, driving in Magneuris Sierra in the fifth.

Sean Poppen (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jacksonville starter Cody Poteet (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.