Rockies’ Marquez gives up 1st hit in 8th vs Giants

The Associated Press

Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez throws against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez throws against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
SAN FRANCISCO

German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies has lost his no-hit bid on Evan Longoria's one-out single in the eighth inning at San Francisco.

After Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado made a nifty play on a hard one-hopper by Brandon Crawford to begin the eighth Sunday, Longoria followed by grounding a single past Arenado's dive.

The Giants had only one runner until Longoria's hit.

The 24-year-old Marquez is making his second start since signing a $43 million, five-year contract.

Colorado leads 4-0.

