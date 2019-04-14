Sports

Wilson leads Fresno to 6-5 win over Las Vegas

The Associated Press

Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Jacob Wilson hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 6-5 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Aviators.

The home run by Wilson scored Raudy Read to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead.

After Fresno added three runs, the Aviators tied the game in the fourth inning when Beau Taylor hit an RBI single and then scored on a grand slam by Skye Bolt.

The Grizzlies took the lead for good in the sixth when Andrew Stevenson drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Read.

Derek Self (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ben Bracewell (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Bolt homered and singled, driving in four runs for the Aviators.

Teddy Greenstein: Tiger Woods rocks Augusta National and the sports world by winning his 1st Masters since 2005 and his 15th major

