Gray’s homer leads Montgomery to 5-3 win over Biloxi

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Tristan Gray hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 5-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday.

The home run by Gray scored Dalton Kelly and was the game's last scoring play.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run double in the second inning and Cooper Hummel hit an RBI single in the third to give the Shuckers a 3-0 lead. The Biscuits tied it up with two runs in the third and one in the sixth. In the third, Josh Lowe hit a two-run home run, while Kelly scored on an error in the sixth.

Phoenix Sanders (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Devin Williams (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

In the losing effort, the Shuckers recorded a season-high 13 base hits. For the Shuckers, Dillon Thomas doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base. Grisham doubled and singled, driving home two runs.