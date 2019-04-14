Olmeda, Tyler lead Burlington over Cedar Rapids

Sports

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Alexis Olmeda hit a grand slam in the second inning, and Kyle Tyler threw five scoreless innings as the Burlington Bees topped the Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-2 on Sunday.

The grand slam by Olmeda scored Francisco Del Valle, Nonie Williams, and Gleyvin Pineda to give the Bees a 4-0 lead.

The Bees later tacked on two runs in the fourth when Michael Stefanic hit an RBI single and Livan Soto hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Tyler (1-0) allowed three hits while striking out two and walking two to get the win.

Andrew Cabezas (0-1) went four innings, allowing six runs and three hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked five.

