Newsome leads Modesto to 5-1 win over Stockton

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Ljay Newsome struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Modesto Nuts over the Stockton Ports in a 5-1 win on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Nuts and a three-game winning streak for the Ports.

Newsome (2-1) allowed four hits to get the win.

Stockton cut the deficit to 2-1 in the eighth after Nick Allen hit an RBI double, driving in Jordan Devencenzi.

Modesto answered in the bottom of the frame when Cal Raleigh hit a three-run home run.

Jared Poche' (0-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the California League game. He also struck out one and walked three.