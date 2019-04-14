Kruger’s single leads Mobile over Mississippi in 8 innings

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Jack Kruger hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Mobile BayBears to a 2-0 win over the Mississippi Braves in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Jahmai Jones scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Brandon Marsh. Later in the inning, Mobile added an insurance run when Marsh scored on a sacrifice fly by Roberto Baldoquin.

Joe Gatto (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jeremy Walker (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Braves were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the BayBears' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Mississippi won the first game 1-0.