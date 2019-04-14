Sports

Mundell’s homer leads Albuquerque to 17-9 win over Tacoma

The Associated Press

Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Brian Mundell hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 17-9 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.

The home run by Mundell started the scoring in a 10-run inning and gave the Isotopes a 10-8 lead. Later in the inning, Albuquerque scored on three more plays, including a three-run home run by Noel Cuevas.

Jairo Diaz (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tayler Scott (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Albuquerque took advantage of some erratic Tacoma pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Several Rainiers chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Austin Nola doubled and singled, driving in two runs.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sports

Sanchez, Kaiser lift Greensboro over Charleston 11-2

The Associated Press

Sanchez, Kaiser each have multi-hit game, lift Greensboro to 11-2 win over Charleston.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Other Sports

Tiger Woods once again rejoins hunt for Jack Nicklaus’ major titles crown

Baseball

Padres’ Lauer, middle relievers snake bitten at end of successful road trip

Baseball

Giants muster only 1 hit in shutout loss to Rockies

Sports

Caro’s run leads Tennessee to 7-6 win over Birmingham

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service