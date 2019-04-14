Sports

Sanchez, Kaiser lift Greensboro over Charleston 11-2

The Associated Press

Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Lolo Sanchez tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 11-2 on Sunday.

Connor Kaiser singled three times with two runs for Greensboro.

Up 3-2, the Grasshoppers extended their lead in the fifth inning when Rodolfo Castro and Fabricio Macias scored on an error.

The Grasshoppers later added five runs in the sixth and one in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Nicholas Economos (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rodney Hutchison (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Greensboro took advantage of some erratic Charleston pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sports

Mundell’s homer leads Albuquerque to 17-9 win over Tacoma

The Associated Press

Albuquerque beats Tacoma 17-9 behind Mundell's home run.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Other Sports

Tiger Woods once again rejoins hunt for Jack Nicklaus’ major titles crown

Baseball

Padres’ Lauer, middle relievers snake bitten at end of successful road trip

Baseball

Giants muster only 1 hit in shutout loss to Rockies

Sports

Caro’s run leads Tennessee to 7-6 win over Birmingham

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service