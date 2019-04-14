Sanchez, Kaiser lift Greensboro over Charleston 11-2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Lolo Sanchez tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 11-2 on Sunday.

Connor Kaiser singled three times with two runs for Greensboro.

Up 3-2, the Grasshoppers extended their lead in the fifth inning when Rodolfo Castro and Fabricio Macias scored on an error.

The Grasshoppers later added five runs in the sixth and one in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Nicholas Economos (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rodney Hutchison (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Greensboro took advantage of some erratic Charleston pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.