Czinege’s single leads Lancaster to 10-3 win over Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Todd Czinege hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 10-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday. With the victory, the JetHawks swept the four-game series.

The single by Czinege started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the JetHawks a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Lancaster scored on three more plays, including a two-run home run by Taylor Snyder.

Starter Matt Dennis (1-1) got the win while Sven Schueller (1-1) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

For the Quakes, Starling Heredia tripled and singled twice, driving in two runs.