Vidal’s homer leads Mexico to 6-5 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- David Vidal hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 6-5 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Sunday. With the victory, the Diablos Rojos swept the three-game series.

The home run by Vidal came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Figueroa hit an RBI single, driving in Ivan Terrazas.

After the teams traded runs, the Tigres cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Bryant Aragon hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Ruben Sosa.

The Tigres saw their comeback attempt come up short after Angel Erro hit an RBI single, bringing home Yosmany Guerra in the ninth inning to cut the Mexico lead to 6-5.

Juan Carlos Gamboa singled three times for Mexico.

Mexico left-hander Arturo Lopez (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter William Oliver (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and five hits while only recording a single out.

Erro doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Tigres. Alberto Diaz homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Mexico improved to 4-2 against Quintana Roo this season.