Sports

Hernandez hits grand slam, leads Saltillo over Dos Laredos

The Associated Press

Saltillo, Mexico

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Josuan Hernandez hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 15-6 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Sunday.

The grand slam by Hernandez scored Christian Zazueta, Juan Perez, and Rainel Rosario to give the Saraperos a 13-3 lead.

Santiago Gutierrez (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Dos Laredos starter Luke Heimlich (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Saltillo took advantage of some erratic Dos Laredos pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

Balbino Fuenmayor homered and singled twice, scoring three runs for the Tecolotes.

  Comments  

Read Next

Bucks roll past Pistons 121-86 in series opener

Sports

Bucks roll past Pistons 121-86 in series opener

By CHARLES F. GARDNER Associated Press

Bucks roll past Pistons in series opener.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Baseball

Bats come alive in Mexico as Cardinals beat Reds, 9-5

Other Sports

Thinking of his dad, Woods notches a Masters victory that his children will remember

Sports

Busio’s goal lifts Sporting KC to 2-2 draw with Red Bulls

Sports

Sierra, Javier lead Fayetteville over Myrtle Beach

Football

As Russell Wilson’s contract deadline nears, reports indicate talks with Seahawks have intensified

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service