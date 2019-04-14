Hernandez hits grand slam, leads Saltillo over Dos Laredos

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Josuan Hernandez hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 15-6 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Sunday.

The grand slam by Hernandez scored Christian Zazueta, Juan Perez, and Rainel Rosario to give the Saraperos a 13-3 lead.

Santiago Gutierrez (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Dos Laredos starter Luke Heimlich (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Saltillo took advantage of some erratic Dos Laredos pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Balbino Fuenmayor homered and singled twice, scoring three runs for the Tecolotes.