Marincov’s single leads Oaxaca to 8-5 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Tyler Marincov hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to an 8-5 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Sunday.

The single by Marincov scored Alonzo Harris to give the Guerreros a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 8-3, the Leones cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Sebastian Valle hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jorge Flores.

Oaxaca starter Jose Carlos Medina (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Andres Ivan Meza (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

In the losing effort, Yucatan got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Jose Aguilar doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs. The Leones also recorded a season-high four doubles.