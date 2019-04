Cubs open series at Miami

Chicago Cubs (5-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (4-12, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (0-2, 7.50 ERA) Marlins: Trevor Richards (0-1, 2.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Chicago match up to begin a three-game series.

The Marlins went 38-43 in home games in 2018. Miami averaged 8.0 hits with 2.3 extra base hits per game last season.

The Cubs went 44-37 away from home in 2018. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.31. These two teams did not play each other in 2018.