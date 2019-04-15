Sports
Senzatela gets the start for Rockies in series opener against Padres
Colorado Rockies (4-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (11-6, first in the NL West)
San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (2-1, 4.40 ERA)
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hits the road to begin a two-game series.
The Padres went 28-48 in division games in 2018. San Diego hit .235 as a team last season and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game.
The Rockies went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Colorado hit .256 as a team last season and hit 210 total home runs. These two teams did not meet in 2018.
