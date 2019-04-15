Mariners look to end 3-game slide

Cleveland Indians (8-7, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-5, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (1-1, 2.29 ERA) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners went 45-36 on their home field in 2018. Seattle hit .254 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 32 total triples last season.

The Indians went 42-39 on the road in 2018. Cleveland hit 216 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last year. These two teams did not meet in 2018.