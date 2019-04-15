White Sox open series at home against Royals

Kansas City Royals (5-10, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Heath Fillmyer (0-0, 15.00 ERA) White Sox: Ervin Santana (0-1, 17.18 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City hits the road to begin the three-game series.

The White Sox finished 30-46 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Chicago averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 182 total home runs last year.

The Royals finished 36-40 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Kansas City averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 155 home runs as a team. The Royals won the season series 2-1 in 2018.