Brewers open series at home against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (9-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-6, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-1, 2.79 ERA) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-0, 6.91 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts St. Louis to begin a three-game series.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division games in 2018. Milwaukee hit .252 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 252 total doubles last year.

The Cardinals went 41-35 in division play in 2018. St. Louis hit .249 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 9 total triples last season. The Brewers won the season series 3-1 in 2018.