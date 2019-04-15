Sports

Angels open series at Texas

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels (8-7, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (7-7, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Trevor Cahill (1-1, 3.50 ERA) Rangers: Shelby Miller (0-1, 9.53 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road to begin the three-game series.

The Rangers finished 28-48 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Texas averaged 8.1 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 266 total doubles last season.

The Angels went 37-39 in division games in 2018. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game. The Angels won the season series 3-1 in 2018.

