Shortridge, Sharpe lead Bradenton to 4-1 win over Tampa

The Associated Press

Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Chris Sharpe tripled and doubled, and Aaron Shortridge pitched six scoreless innings as the Bradenton Marauders topped the Tampa Tarpons 4-1 on Monday.

Shortridge (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.

Bradenton got on the board first in the fourth inning when Cal Mitchell hit a two-run home run.

After Bradenton added two runs, the Tarpons cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Steven Sensley hit an RBI single, bringing home Diego Castillo.

Frank German (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

