Sports

Devers scores winning run in 10th, Jupiter beats Daytona 4-3 in walk-off finish

The Associated Press

Jupiter, Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- James Nelson hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Jose Devers with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Daytona Tortugas 4-3 on Monday.

Devers scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Victor Victor Mesa.

Bruce Yari scored on an error in the first inning to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead. The Hammerheads came back to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Devers scored on an error.

Daytona regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the fifth inning, including an RBI single by Stuart Fairchild.

Jupiter tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Nick Fortes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lazaro Alonso.

Reliever Vincenzo Aiello (1-0) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Wendolyn Bautista (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

  Comments  

Read Next

Pat Mahomes has been everywhere lately. How he’s keeping his image and brand on track

Chiefs

Pat Mahomes has been everywhere lately. How he’s keeping his image and brand on track

Since the NFL season ended, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the spokesperson for a slew of products and causes. His agency and the team have helped shape that image and brand.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Brennan leads Hickory to 2-0 win over Asheville

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service