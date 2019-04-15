Devers scores winning run in 10th, Jupiter beats Daytona 4-3 in walk-off finish

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- James Nelson hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Jose Devers with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Daytona Tortugas 4-3 on Monday.

Devers scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Victor Victor Mesa.

Bruce Yari scored on an error in the first inning to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead. The Hammerheads came back to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Devers scored on an error.

Daytona regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the fifth inning, including an RBI single by Stuart Fairchild.

Jupiter tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Nick Fortes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lazaro Alonso.

Reliever Vincenzo Aiello (1-0) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Wendolyn Bautista (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked two.